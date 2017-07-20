It may be a pricey event but the food is dirt cheap.

The final round of this year's Masters treated golf fans to a thrilling finish, as Sergio Garcia finally achieved major championship glory by overcoming a two-shot deficit over the final six holes and eventually outdueling Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff.

It was an epic end to the year's most anticipated tournament, and one you would expect to have garnered lots of eyeballs during the telecast.

But ratings reports tell a different story. The 2017 edition of the Masters was actually the least-watched final round in 13 years, and tumbled 11 percent from the year before.

Sports Media Watch reports that at the year's halfway point, the Masters final round ranks 30th on the list of most-watched sporting events in 2017. Last year at this time, it was 29th.

Predictably, the NFL dominates the top 10, with the Superbowl and divisional playoff games. College bowl games, the NCAA basketball finals and NBA final games round out the top 20.

The two most surprising events ahead of the Masters? The Kentucky Derby at No. 24, and the Daytona 500 at No. 29.

The Masters is the only golf event to crack the top 50.

