Internal OB rule prevents players from taking short cut at 9th hole at Royal Birkdale

Kevin Cunningham
an hour ago
Every year at the Open Championship, fans and players alike are treated to one of the few tournaments played on true links courses. In links golf, creative course management is essential to navigate the hard, fast conditions and difficult weather patterns. This year's Open at Royal Birkdale is no different.

Early in the week, some players and caddies were considering a unique course management decision on the 9th hole. The 9th is par 4 that doglegs right toward the green. Players recognized that because of this dogleg, the path to the 9th green is much shorter from the 10th fairway, so the easiest play would be for a competitor to drive into the 10th fairway and approach the 9th green from there.

When the R&A got wind of this, they quickly instituted a unique internal OB area that only applies to golfers playing the 9th hole to prevent them from using this strategy: "When playing the ninth hole only, a ball on or beyond the 10th fairway (defined by the edge of the closely-mown area) is out of bounds."

Here’s a look at the 9th and 10th holes for a visual representation, courtesy of the official Open Championship website.

Royal Birkdale's 9th hole can be seen in lighter green with the 10th fairway just beneath it.
theopen.com

On Wednesday, Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, explained the reason for the change had to do with spectator safety: "In this particular case we've been out there with our health and safety people, and the only way you can get the ball onto the 10th fairway is to drive it straight over the top of the grandstand, and then bring the ball back across to the 9th green, across two opposing groups of people. And we felt that that was just dangerous. So that's been put in there to protect the fans and the players, because it's also blind to the 10th fairway from the 9th tee."

As a result of the new rules, all competitors will be forced to play the 9th hole at its full length of 416 yards.

 

The famous yellow 18th green pin flag of the Open Championship in front of the clubhouse at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
The 201-yard par-3 14th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
A view of the green on the 421-yard par-4 second hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
A general view of the green on the par-3 12th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
A general view of the green on the par-5 17th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
The 408-yard par-4 10th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
Another view of the par-4 10th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
A general view of the green on the par-5 17th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
A view from behind the green on the 544-yard par-5 15th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
A plaque on the course honoring Arnold Palmer's victory at the 1961 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
The 10th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
The Claret Jug beside the green at the 7th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/R&A/R&A via Getty Images
The 1st hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Another view of the 1st hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
Alex Telfer
The 16th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
Eric Hepworth
The 15th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
Eric Hepworth
The 14th hole hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 13th hole hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 12th hole hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 11th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 10th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 9th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 8th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 7th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 6th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 5th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 4th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 2nd hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 3rd hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
David Cannon/Getty Images
The 18th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
Visions in Golf
