The 2017 British Open is underway at Royal Birkdale! Who will get out in front in the opening round? 2017 major winners Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka are looking to double up, while Jordan Spieth is trying to continue his hot play. Can Spieth add a claret jug to his major trophy case? Or will Rory McIlroy finally find his game and add a second? Follow all the action below.

