Jon Rahm's mental coach is a former bomb disposal expert

Jon Rahm's mental coach reportedly has the skills to diffuse very high-pressure situations: he's a former bomb disposal expert. The coach, Joseba del Carmen is working with Rahm to help tame his fiery temper on the course, according to Golf Channel. Del Carmen has worked with Rahm since 2014 to control his emotions and stay focused. Given the Spaniard's widely-criticized and very public tantrum at the U.S. Open in June, it appears that Rahm still needs his coach's expertise.

Rahm says he's already learned from the blow-up at Erin Hills. "I talked to my team and made some work with my mental coach and feel like I came back stronger, learned from myself," he said. "Learned what I have to do now to manage my own mental strength and hopefully play good in future majors."

"Lately there's been a lot of things going on, but we've been working a lot on mindfulness – being aware of the moment, and trying to focus on right now," he said today ahead of the British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Rahm's coming off a win at the Irish Open earlier this month, a victory he claimed by six shots. He's hoping that momentum continues at Birkdale – and that his anger doesn't get the best of him.