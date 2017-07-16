NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks joins GOLF Live and ponders whether Tiger Woods or any other current pro would be successful as a golf broadcaster when they retire.

Tiger Woods is no longer a top 1,000 golfer in the world. The 41-year-old dropped out of the top 1,000 in the Official World Golf Ranking released Monday, and is now ranked 1,005th, by far the worst standing of his career.

Jarring as the number can be, Woods' ranking is significantly hurt due to him spending nearly all of 2016 on the sidelines. The world ranking takes into account only the most recent two years worth of tournaments and performance value gained in those events depreciates over time, so his mostly absent 2016 looms large.

Woods has currently amassed just 3.88 world ranking points, 3.48 of which come from his 15th-place finish (out of 17) at the Hero World Challenge in December, an event run by his foundation, which he hosts. Without December’s event, his ranking would be much worse. During the various peaks in his career, Woods was ranked No. 1 in the OWGR for a total of 683 weeks, more than twice as many weeks in that spot as the next highest contender, Greg Norman.

It is unclear when Woods is expected to return to the world of competitive golf, if ever. He recently completed "a private intensive program" to manage medications he takes for back pain and a sleep disorder.