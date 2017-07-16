Protesters, Trump supporters face off near U.S. Women's Open

Sports Illustrated's Michael Bamberger says that as de facto host of the U.S. Women's Open at Trump National Bedminster, storylines about the President should be expected.

There has not been a shortage of controversy at the 2017 U.S. Women's Open given that it's being held at President Donald Trump's Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

The president attended the tournament on Saturday, but while he was watching the best golfers on the LPGA compete on the course, just a few miles away protesters clashed over the event.

President Donald Trump yells to well wishers as he arrives at the 72nd U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Regular protests have been held throughout the week near Clarence Dillon Public Library located about three miles from the tournament. According to NJ.com, protesters there "decried the decision by the Ladies Professional Golf Association and the U.S. Golf Association to stage the showcase event at the president's golf club in light of his past comments and behavior toward women."

On Saturday those demonstrators were met by up to 50 supporters of President Trump, and at times the heated debate got physical.

NJ.com reports that "in one incident, a Trump supporter poured water on a protester and hit him with the pole of an American flag he was carrying, witnesses said. In another, a Trump supporter said a protester bit him, though no blood was drawn."

On Sunday during the final round, some protesters found a way into the event itself as seen in these Twitter photos:

Breaking: Protesters get inside Trump National at US Women's Open about an hour ago. Photo credit: @BergenBrennan pic.twitter.com/iXpKkPAjXQ — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) July 16, 2017

Protest outside Trump's skybox. Security, state troopers, local cops surround them. Asking for tickets. pic.twitter.com/m672Gej0ip — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) July 16, 2017

Though debate and controversy has swirled around the event all week, the USGA and the competitors have attempted to focus their attention on the golf.