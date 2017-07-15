Hye-Jun Choi of South Korea chips onto the green on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open Championship.

The 2017 U.S. Women's Open champion will win $900,000, $90,000 more than than $810,000 that 2016 champion Brittany Lang took home last year. The purse totals $5 million.

From a controversial new dress code to a visit from President Donald Trump, who owns the course where the event is being held, the tournament so far this year has seen its share of drama. Round three began this morning at 9 a.m. Tune into Fox from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. to watch the action. Chinese golfer Shanshan Feng heads into Saturday with a two-shot lead.

See the full purse breakdown below.