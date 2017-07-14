Rory McIlroy's struggles continue this week as he missed the cut at the Scottish Open Friday, just days before the British Open begins at Royal Birkdale. McIlroy, who shot one over, also missed the cut last week at the Irish Open, making it his first back-to-back of missed cuts since May 2015.

At the Scottish Open, which is seen by some players as important prep for the British Open the following week, McIlroy shot an opening round 74, with four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey. A 71 in the second round wasn't enough to keep him in the tournament. His playing partner, Rickie Fowler, has shot 67 and 70, and will play in one of the final groups Saturday.

McIlroy has struggled to build momentum in recent weeks. A rib injury sidelined him for much of the winter, and this all comes after he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in June.