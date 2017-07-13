Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn have always been competitive as sisters, both on and off the course. We caught up with the top players from Thailand after their match at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play in Mexico City.

Sergio Garcia and Ariya Jutanugarn were honored with best golfer awards at the ESPYs last night, sports' biggest red carpet event.

Garcia was named the Best Male Golfer of the Year, while LPGA star Jutanugarn received Best Female Golfer of the Year. Neither was on hand at the event; Garcia has been making the rounds in Europe, stopping by Wimbledon with his green jacket and preparing for the British Open, while Jutanugarn is in the field at this week's U.S. Women's Open at Trump National Bedminster.

Sergio Garcia and Ariya Jutanugarn are recipients of the highest golf honors at the 2017 ESPYs. Getty Images

Garcia's nod most likely has to do with his stunning Masters win, overcoming Justin Rose on the first playoff hole in April. This year, Garcia has one other top-10 on the PGA Tour at the WGC-HSBC Champions. On the European Tour, Garcia notched his first win of the 2017 season at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February, and finished second at the BMW International Open in late June.

Jutanugarn made it to the top of the Rolex Rankings this year, with a win at the Manulife LPGA Classic in June and eight other top-10s (including three runner-up finishes). She is currently ranked No. 2 in the world behind new No. 1 So Yeon Ryu.

Huge honor to be chosen as best male golfer at the ESPYS! Thank you everyone who voted for me to help me get this prestigious award. #ESPYS — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) July 13, 2017