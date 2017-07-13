Mike Davis: If Trump comes to U.S. Women's Open 'we would certainly welcome him'

Our Tour Confidential panel discusses Jon Rahm's non-penalty at the Irish Open, and looks ahead to the U.S. Women's Open at Trump National Bedminster this week.

Tour Confidential: Will POTUS show up to the U.S. Women's Open?

USGA executive director Mike Davis faced criticism this week for not attending the introductory press conference for the U.S. Women's Open. Though he regularly skips that press conference, his absence was more notable this week given the fact that the Women's Open is being played at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., a controversial topic for some time.

USGA executive director Mike Davis does not know if President Donald Trump will appear at the U.S. Women's Open this week. Getty Images

The feeling was, that if I were sitting up there, that was going to make the press conference very political in nature," Davis told the Golf Channel on Thursday. “If I wasn’t up there, it was going to do what we wanted it to do, place the focus on the biggest and most important championship in golf.”

Davis was also asked about Trump's presence at the event, and he noted that tournament officials are still unaware if the president will make an appearance this week. But if he were to come, Davis said "we would certainly welcome him."

The U.S. Women's Open, widely considered the most prestigious event in women's golf, runs Thursday through Sunday.