John Daly makes Oval Office visit with President Trump in White House

Thursday July 13th, 2017
Twitter: @PGA_JohnDaly

John Daly made the most out of his visit to the White House on Wednesday by getting a photo op with his family and President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, in the Oval Office.

Daly, who refers to Trump as a "great friend," has been a vocal supporter of the president from Day 1, and most recently on Twitter, when he appeared to turn down an invitation from Brittany Lincicome to attend her upcoming charity event because of comments Lincicome made ahead of the U.S. Women's Open, which is being played at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

"Hopefully, maybe he doesn't show up and it won't be a big debacle and it will be about us and not him," she said a week ago.

Daly was not a fan.

President Trump is expected to attend the U.S. Women's Open this weekend.

