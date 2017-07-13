John Daly made the most out of his visit to the White House on Wednesday by getting a photo op with his family and President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, in the Oval Office.

Great Day at the White House seeing one of my grt friends @realDonaldTrump whose Making America Great Again! #POTUS pic.twitter.com/Gnlx9lxMj6 — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) July 12, 2017

Great to also see the Speaker of the House walk in @newtgingrich & Author of New York Times #1Seller #UnderstandingTrump pic.twitter.com/sKDo3iow4u — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) July 12, 2017

Daly, who refers to Trump as a "great friend," has been a vocal supporter of the president from Day 1, and most recently on Twitter, when he appeared to turn down an invitation from Brittany Lincicome to attend her upcoming charity event because of comments Lincicome made ahead of the U.S. Women's Open, which is being played at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

"Hopefully, maybe he doesn't show up and it won't be a big debacle and it will be about us and not him," she said a week ago.

Daly was not a fan.

Twitter: @PGA_JohnDaly

President Trump is expected to attend the U.S. Women's Open this weekend.