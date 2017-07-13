British golf fans may not be able to watch the PGA Championship

Bad news for golf fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports has lost the rights to broadcast the 2017 PGA Championship, meaning that there won't be live television coverage of the event this year for British and Irish spectators. The Guardian reports that Sky Sports' 10-year deal with the PGA of America has expired and will not be renewed.

"We had a good partnership with Sky but the 2017 US PGA Championship will not be on Sky. It was a multi-year deal that was up. Ultimately one of the key things for us is scale of distribution and obviously with all the new platforms that consumers are engaging with, we want to make sure we reach all of them," Jeff Price, chief commercial officer for the PGA of America, said.

Price hinted that the organization was working on a new plan for coverage but didn't say whether it would include live broadcast in the U.K. through some other medium. "Broad distribution, multi-platform distribution is the key objective for us. I'm not in a position yet to share all the details but we want the ability to engage golf fans of all ages across all platforms," he said.

In the U.S., fans can watch the action at Quail Hollow on TNT and CBS. There will also be some livestreaming on PGAChampionship.com, but it's not clear whether that will include full coverage or if it will be available abroad.