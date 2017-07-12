Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee has been making the media rounds this week, and Wednesday morning he stopped by the Dan Patrick Show. Unsurprisingly, given Chamblee's frequent comments on the subject, the topic of Tiger Woods came up.

Patrick wasted no time and got right to the most pressing question: Is Tiger's competitive career over? Chamblee responded in the positive, saying, "It's the perfect storm of things to rob you of your game. A bad back, a change of golf swing, problems with your short game -- big problems with your short game. Those are competitive things, and that's the trifecta of things to rob you of your career."

Patrick followed up by asking how Chamblee thought Woods initially injured himself, to which he replied, "I think probably working out would be my guess. It's a combination of things, but I think the working out. When he first came out on the Tour he had the perfect body for golf. Long limbs, sinewy, had great speed. And he traded all that speed for strength."

Watch the full clip of Patrick and Chamblee talking Tiger below.