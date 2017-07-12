Two-time major winner Cristie Kerr looks back on her U.S. Women's Open win ten years ago, and talks about how far the women's tour has come -- and where it can go next.

Symetra Tour player Hyemin Kim announced she will donate the entirety of her $15,000 winner's check from her win at the POC Med Golf Classic to LPGA USGA Girls Golf.

Kim's win at the POC Med Golf Classic was her first tour title. She is currently in her fifth year on the Symetra Tour, a developmental tour of the LPGA.

At the U.S. Women's Open on Wednesday in Bedminister, N.J., Kim spoke about how donating her first winner's check was always part of the plan.

"My mom and I always talked about donating the paycheck from my first win to charity," Kim said. "I remember growing up in Korea and first being introduced to the game. I just want to help the next generation of girls and my hope is that this donation helps bring more girls to golf that don't have the means on their own."

LPGA USGA Girls Golf is a non-profit program aimed at introducing the game to girls ages 6 to 17. The program sees more than 70,000 participants a year in over 400 communities nationwide. It offers a supportive, "girl-friendly" environment and provides golf instruction by LPGA and PGA teaching professionals and The First Tee certified coaches.

Kim's donation will be used to provide quality instruction, equipment, and scholarship money to the many Girls Golf locations around the United States. The move is uncommon, as developmental tour players often struggle under the financial strain of a full tournament and travel schedule.

"We are so thankful and excited that Hyemin has selected LPGA USGA Girls Golf," LPGA Foundation director Kiernan Schindler said. "It's so important for our current LPGA and Symetra Tour to become ambassadors and help us continue 'Changing the Face of the Game' and Hyemin's unprecedented gesture will go a long way."

Kim, 29, is in the midst of her best career year on the Symetra Tour. In 13 starts, she currently sits 15th on the Volvik Race for the Card money list to earn her LPGA card in 2018.