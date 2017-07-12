Rory McIlroy headlines the 2017 Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy looks on during a Pro-Am prior to the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course.

The 2017 Scottish Open, played at Dundonald Links for the first time this year, represents a chance for the Northern Irishman to redeem himself after missing the cut at the Irish Open last week. It's also a chance to prepare for the upcoming British Open, taking place at Royal Birkdale next week. McIlroy will tee off with Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler at 8:30 a.m. local time tomorrow. Rickie Fowler won the Scottish Open in 2015.

Phil Mickelson will miss the Scottish Open for the first time since 2009. He won the tournament in 2013 before going on to win the British Open at Muirfield.

What: Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open

Where: Dundonald Links, Troon, Ayrshire Scotland

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Alex Noren

Purse: $7 million

TV SCHEDULE (All times Eastern)

Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-3 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-3 p.m. (NBC)

FIRST ROUND TEE TIMES HIGHLIGHTS (All times local)

1st tee

1:10 p.m. Patrick Reed, Martin Kaymer, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:30 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Richie Ramsay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:00 p.m. Padraig Harrington, Byeong Hun An, Anirban Lahiri

10th tee

8:00 a.m. Alexander Levy, Andrew Johnston, Thomas Bjorn

8:10 a.m. Ian Poulter, Chris Wood, Branden Grace

8:20 a.m. Russell Knox, Jason Dufner, Bernd Wiesberger

8:30 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler

9:00 a.m. Graeme Mcdowell, Scott Hend, Soren Kjeldsen