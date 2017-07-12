Report: Lee Westwood splits with longtime manager Chubby Chandler

Lee Westwood and Andrew "Chubby" Chandler during the second round of the 2011 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Daily Telegraph reported Tuesday that Lee Westwood is leaving International Sports Management and longtime manager Chubby Chandler, and now will be managed by IMG.

The Telegraph said ISM confirmed the split but would not comment further.

Chandler signed Westwood and Darren Clarke as the cornerstone of his agency in 1991. Westwood reached No. 1 in the world in 2010, while Clarke won his only major a year later at the British Open. Westwood joins a group of players who have left ISM in recent years that include Rory McIlroy and Charl Schwartzel.

The 44-year-old Westwood has slipped to No. 57 in the world, though he was runner-up at the Masters a year ago.