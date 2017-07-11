President Donald Trump has long shown his affinity for the LPGA and for visiting his golf courses. Will the two combine this week at the U.S. Women's Open at Bedminster?

Trump appearing at Bedminster: Should he or shouldn't he?

Donald Trump reportedly threatened to sue the USGA if it moved the 2017 U.S. Women's Open away from his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., according to a report from USA Today's Christine Brennan published Monday.

According to Brennan, the USGA's executive director Mike Davis told USGA executive committee members of Trump's threats during a conference call two years ago. Brennan credited a source with direct knowledge of the meeting who requested anonymity.

"We can't get out of this," Davis told the committee, according to the source. "He's going to sue us."

When reached Monday by USA Today, Davis said he had no comment. He later supplied a statement to the site.

"As a matter of policy, the terms of our contracts with championship host sites are confidential and accordingly the USGA will not comment," it read. "We are excited that our U.S. Women's Open Championship week has begun and are focused on providing the ultimate test of golf for the best female players in the world."

The site of the LPGA's third major of the season, which also boasts the women's largest purse at $5 million, has been a controversial topic ever since Trump's presidential campaign began. His lewd comments about women that appeared in an Access Hollywood video in October only made matters worse and put added pressure on the USGA, as have the many petitions and protests asking it to move the site of the tournament.

The tournament begins Thursday. It's unknown if Trump will be on site at any point, but on Monday there was a hint that he might be either planning or keeping his options open to attend.