Expert picks to win and sleepers for the British Open at Royal Birkdale

Who is your pick to win and sleeper for the 146th British Open at Royal Birkdale?

Josh Sens: Friends keep telling me that Sergio will be too distracted by his July wedding to put in a good showing, and I keep telling them that Sergio has the money to hire a wedding planner. Even in his woe-is-me days, the British Open always seemed like his best chance at a major. Now, more than ever, this tees up sweetly for him. As for a sleeper, can Lee Westwood finally put himself in contention and go on to seal the deal? My head says no but my heart says yes.

Sean Zak: I'll go with the local boy in Tommy Fleetwood, who grew up in Southport. He's a solid driver of the ball and a phenomenal ball-striker. Besides being hot all summer, that bodes well for keeping it out of trouble at Birkdale. I couldn't believe how easy he made golf look at Erin Hills. If that translates, he'll top 10 it, surely. As for my sleeper, I like Bill Haas' game to match with what Birkdale requires. He showed just how far straight driving and efficient ball-striking can take you at Erin Hills. He just didn't have the firepower to hang with Koepka (like pretty much everyone else). Birkdale will beg for straight driving and award an above-average ball-striker. If this Open is like most (and unlike last year's two-man birdie-fest), I expect Haas' consistency to favor him against the field.

Jeff Ritter: Rory is rusty. Spieth is streaky. Day is MIA. DJ is hungover after celebrating with his buddy Koepka post-Open. Sergio is finalizing wedding-table centerpieces. Add it all up, and we're heading for another first-time major-winner. The choice is easy: Patrick Reed has been simmering all year and is too talented to be majorless much longer. Thanks to the Gleneagles Ryder Cup, we know he can thrive in front of a U.K. crowd. At Birkdale, he puts it all together, wins the jug, shushes the crowd, skips the NetJet and flies home to America on the back of a bald eagle.

Michael Bamberger: Justin Rose. Loves the course. More hungry after Masters near-win and Olympic gold. Course that requires it all. Sleeper: Stewart Cink.