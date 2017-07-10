FAA notice suggests President Trump might attend the U.S. Women's Open

President Donald Trump has long shown his affinity for the LPGA and for visiting his golf courses. Will the two combine this week at the U.S. Women's Open at Bedminster?

After more than a year of debate, carefully crafted press releases, signed petitions and massive signs flying about tournament sites, the week is finally here, but one of the questions remain.

Will President Donald Trump show up at this week's U.S. Women's Open at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.?

On Monday of tournament week there was perhaps a hint that Trump might be stopping at the event, or at least keeping his options open. The Palm Beach Post reported that the Federal Aviation Administration posted a new notice to its pilots Monday morning, noting there will be VIP Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) in the Morristown, Newark and Bedminster regions of New Jersey from Friday to Sunday.

It's unknown if the restriction is in any way related to the president. He's also scheduled to be in Paris Friday for the Bastille Day ceremonies.

Will Donald Trump stop at the U.S. Women's Open this week? We will find out soon enough. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

"We were notified of the TFR this morning, but unfortunately we have no knowledge of the president's schedule," Janeen Driscoll, the USGA's public relations director for the USGA, told a reporter. "We have a security plan in place, as we do for all of our championships. Our focus remains on conducting the ultimate test of golf for the best female players in the world."

The USGA received heavy criticism regarding its decision to host its U.S. Women's Open at a Trump-owned course, particularly during his campaign and after he became president. Some players, men and women, have supported him, others have spoke out against him and even more have preferred to keep politics out of golf.

We will continue to update this post as more information on the president's schedule becomes available.