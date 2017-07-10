British Open weather: Forecast for Royal Birkdale

A general view of the green on the par 3, 12th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, host of the 2017 Open Championship.

What will the weather forecast be for Royal Birkdale? Check here for updates on the conditions in Southport, England, where the world's top players will descend to play the 2017 British Open.

For now, the forecast looks relatively mild: a low chance of rain, some clouds, and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Winds are expected to be in the 7-9 mph range.

However, as anyone who's watched the Open Championship knows, English weather can turn frightful at a moment's notice. Royal Birkdale is no exception: the last time the course hosted the tournament, in 2008, the weather was so bad that in the first round only three players managed to break par. In pouring rain and winds gusting up to 50 mph, Padraig Harrington captured the win with a score of three over, four shots ahead of Ian Poulter.