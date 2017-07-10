Tee times, TV schedule for the 2017 U.S. Women's Open

President Donald Trump has long shown his affinity for the LPGA and for visiting his golf courses. Will the two combine this week at the U.S. Women's Open at Bedminster?

Trump appearing at Bedminster: Should he or shouldn't he?

The 2017 U.S. Women's Open will take place at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey this week. Along with a full slate of star players from around the world, the tournament is also likely to play host to a number of protesters, there to speak against the USGA's decision to hold the event at a course owned by Donald Trump.

The field's 156 players were drawn from more than 1,700 entries and qualifiers. Here's what you need to know about the LPGA's third major of the season.

Defending champion: Brittany Lang

Purse: $5 million

TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Thursday: 2-7 p.m., FS1

Friday: 2-7 p.m., FS1

Saturday: 2-7 p.m., Fox

Sunday: 2-7 p.m., Fox

You can also livestream coverage throughout the tournament at usga.org, and click here for complete tee times.

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (Notables)

1st tee

7:29 a.m. – Sung Hyun Park, Republic of Korea; Cristie Kerr, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Mi Jung Hur, Republic of Korea

7:40 a.m. – Charley Hull, England; Alison Lee, Valencia, Calif.; Jessica Korda, Bradenton, Fla.

7:51 a.m. – Anna Nordqvist, Sweden; Haru Nomura, Japan; Amy Yang, Republic of Korea

12:52 p.m. – Suzann Pettersen, Norway; Michelle Wie, Jupiter, Fla.; Brittany Lincicome, Seminole, Fla.

10th tee

7:07 a.m. – Lexi Thompson, Coral Springs, Fla.; Stacy Lewis, The Woodlands, Texas; Brooke Henderson, Canada

7:18 a.m. – Inbee Park, Republic of Korea; Lydia Ko, New Zealand; Shanshan Feng, People’s Republic of China

7:29 a.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Thailand; So Yeon Ryu, Republic of Korea; (a) Leona Maguire, Republic of Ireland

7:40 a.m. – Brittany Lang, McKinney, Texas; In Gee Chun, Republic of Korea; (a) Eun Jeong Seong, Republic of Korea

FRIDAY TEE TIMES (Notables)

1st tee

12:52 p.m. – Lexi Thompson, Coral Springs, Fla.; Stacy Lewis, The Woodlands, Texas; Brooke Henderson, Canada

1:03 p.m. – Inbee Park, Republic of Korea; Lydia Ko, New Zealand; Shanshan Feng, People’s Republic of China

1:14 p.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Thailand; So Yeon Ryu, Republic of Korea; (a) Leona Maguire, Republic of Ireland

1:25 p.m. – Brittany Lang, McKinney, Texas; In Gee Chun, Republic of Korea; (a) Eun Jeong Seong, Republic of Korea

10th tee

7:07 a.m. – Suzann Pettersen, Norway; Michelle Wie, Jupiter, Fla.; Brittany Lincicome, Seminole, Fla.

1:14 p.m. – Sung Hyun Park, Republic of Korea; Cristie Kerr, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Mi Jung Hur, Republic of Korea

1:25 p.m. – Charley Hull, England; Alison Lee, Valencia, Calif.; Jessica Korda, Bradenton, Fla.

1:36 p.m. – Anna Nordqvist, Sweden; Haru Nomura, Japan; Amy Yang, Republic of Korea