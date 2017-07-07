Golf has always been a family affair for Danielle Kang, the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Champion: her mother regularly travels with her on tour, her brother (also a golfer) has caddied for her, and her father caddied for her during her back-to-back U.S. Women's Amateur victories in 2010 and 2011. K.S. Kang received a special tribute from his daughter this week following her win at Olympia Fields.

Kang's father passed away after a battle with lung and brain cancer in 2013, but Kang says he's with her every step of the way.

"If I could wish anything, I would wish that my dad saw me win," Kang said after breaking through for her first LPGA title and first major championship.

Kang posted a touching tribute to her late father on Instagram, a photo of her KPMG caddie bib adorned with flowers at his grave. Kang said that her caddie Cole surprised her with the stolen bib. The caption reads, "We did it."

After celebrating her victory in Las Vegas last week, Kang got to raise a cold one with her dad, too.