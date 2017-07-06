Jim 'Bones' Mackay will take on new role as on-course reporter

Those wondering what Phil Mickelson's longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay would do next now have an answer: television. Mackay has signed a contract with the Golf Channel and NBC Sports and will appear on screen as an on-course reporter starting at the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale. He'll also report from the Tour Championship and the Presidents Cup, and will be on board for a full slate of tournaments in 2018.

"During my years as a caddie, I had the opportunity to watch Tommy Roy work his magic in the production truck, and walk the fairways with Notah Begay, Roger Maltbie and Mark Rolfing. To join them and be a part of the coverage of some of golf's biggest events--starting with The Open--is an opportunity I'm grateful for, and I'm eager to add my take to help illustrate the strategic decisions golfers face inside the ropes," Mackay said in a statement.

Mackay and Mickelson were a fixture in professional golf for 25 years. Mickelson's brother Tim will serve as his caddie for the rest of the season. Their first tournament together began today at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia.