A viewer's guide to one of the busiest weeks in golf

President Donald Trump has long shown his affinity for the LPGA and for visiting his golf courses. Will the two combine this week at the U.S. Women's Open at Bedminster?

What do you get when you combine the Scottish Open, John Deere Classic, U.S. Women's Open, and the Senior Players Championship? You get one of the busiest weeks in golf, and it all starts Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open (July 13-16)

This year's Scottish Open will be held at Dundonald Links in Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, and will be played by several of the big names that are headed to the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale the following week. Lots of pros think the perfect prep for the British is playing the Scottish Open the week before, so it produces quite the field. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott and Patrick Reed are just a handful of players in the star-studded field.

TV schedule (ET)

Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC)

Rickie Fowler already has one Scottish Open title, winning in 2015. Getty Images

John Deere Classic (July 13-16)

The John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., is the last PGA Tour event before the Open Championship. The timing of the event can be unattractive to some players, even with the sponsor's charter flight that leaves to the Open the morning after the final round. Jordan Spieth, two-time John Deere champion who picked up his first professional victory at the event, will miss the tournament for the second year in a row to prepare for the Open. Last year's winner, Ryan Moore, will attempt to defend his title, and Bubba Watson, Steve Stricker and fan-favorite Zach Johnson, an Iowan, are also expected to play.

TV schedule (ET)

Thursday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (CBS)

Zach Johnson, an Open winner, will be in the Midwest the week before he heads to Royal Birkdale. Getty Images

U.S. Women's Open (July 13-16)

Perhaps the biggest event of the week will be held just outside of New York City. The U.S. Women's Open, the third of the LPGA's five majors, kicks off at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, NJ., on Thursday. Added spotlight has been cast on the tournament due to the venue's owner, President Donald Trump. Since Trump became president, and even during the election, there was controversy regarding the USGA holding the event at a Trump course, and it hasn't gone away. Petitions have been signed and banners urging the governing bodies have flown over courses. Will the man himself actually show up? Most players refuse to comment on it. Brittany Linicome told the Chicago Tribune last week that she hopes he doesn't make an appearance so that "it won't be a big debacle and it will be about us and not him."

TV schedule (ET)

Thursday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (FS1)

Friday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Fox)

Lydia Ko, Michelle Wie and others will battle for a major title in New Jersey. Getty Images

Constellation Senior Players Championship (July 14-16)

Last but not least, the Senior Players Championship, one of the majors on the senior circuit, will be played at the Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Hills, Md., and it might boast the best storyline of the entire week. Bernhard Langer has won the last three Senior Players, and he'll look to make it four straight. Besides a nice paycheck, the winner also gets into the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass the following year.

TV schedule (ET)

Thursday: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel)