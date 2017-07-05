It may be some time before we see Rory McIlroy tweeting from his own account.

Thanks in part to his spat with former pro Steve Elkington following the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy is keeping his hands off his Twitter account.

McIlroy and Elkington quarreled a bit digitally after McIlroy missed the cut at Erin Hills, with Elkington initially calling McIlroy "bored." McIlroy, as you can see below, didn't take too kindly to those remarks. As he said Wednesday at the Irish Open, it's something he gave plenty of thought to.

More like 200mil... not bad for a "bored" 28 year old... plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

"I must have wrote that tweet and deleted it about five times before I actually sent it," McIlroy said during his press conference Wednesday. "I sort of regretted sending it at the end. I actually gave my wife Erica my phone and said, 'Change my Twitter password and don't tell me what it is.'"

So it is likely we won't see much Twitter action from the 4th-ranked player in the world, at least in the immediate future. Instead, most immediately, we'll see him attempt to defend his 2016 Irish Open victory this week at Portstewart Golf Club.