Brittany Lincicome hopes Trump won't attend the U.S. Women's Open

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Brittany Lincicome said she hopes the president stays away from Trump Bedminster next week, where the U.S. Women's Open is set to take place.

"Hopefully, maybe he doesn't show up and it won't be a big debacle and it will be about us and not him," she said at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, adding that many players had no choice but to play in the tournament regardless of political belief, because of the size of the purse at stake. "It would be so impossible, even if we wanted to boycott it. I mean, the purse is so big, I don't think anybody would. … We don't get to play for that much money that often."

Most LPGA players have been unwilling to comment on the controversy surrounding the USGA's decision to hold the tournament at Trump's New Jersey course. Both Stacy Lewis and Paula Creamer refused to give a decisive answer when asked about Trump, while Cristie Kerr said she tries "not to be political," although she added, "I happen to believe that he is going to do some great things for this country."

The LPGA's third major of the season begins July 13.