British Open purse, payout breakdown for Royal Birkdale

The 146th Open Championship will be played at Royal Birkdale on July 20-23.

The winner of the 146th Open Championship will bring home dollars, not pounds, for lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale later this month.

On Wednesday the R&A released the payout breakdown for golf's third major of the season, scheduled for July 20-23 in Southport, England, and its total purse of $10.25 million.

Earlier this year, Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, told BBC Sport that the pound's decreased value post-Brexit would have a "serious impact" when considering the currency of the Open's purse.

"We are operating in an increasingly global marketplace and have made the decision to award the prize fund in U.S. dollars in recognition of the fact that it is the most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf," Slumbers said in a statement Wednesday.

This year's British Open winner will receive $1.845 million, and the runner-up will get $1.067 million.

Brooks Koepka received $2.16 million for winning the U.S. Open last month, and Sergio Garcia won $1.98 million at the Masters. Last year's Open champion, Henrik Stenson, received about $1.53 million (converting from 1.175 million pounds).

The payout for the top 70 (professionals) is below.

1. $1,845,000

2. $1,067,000

3. $684,000

4. $532,000

5. $428,000

6. $371,000

7. $318,000

8. $268,000

9. $235,000

10. $213,000

11. $193,000

12. $172,000

13. $161,000

14. $151,000

15. $141,000

16. $129,500

17. $123,000

18. $117,000

19. $112,000

20. $107,000

21. $102,000

22. $97,000

23. $92,000

24. $87,000

25. $84,000

26. $80,000

27. $77,000

28. $74,000

29. $71,000

30. $68,000

31. $65,500

32. $62,000

33. $60,000

34. $58,000

35. $56,000

36. $53,500

37. $51,000

38. $49,000

39. $47,000

40. $45,500

41. $43,500

42. $41,500

43. $39,500

44. $37,500

45. $35,500

46. $33,500

47. $32,000

48. $30,800

49. $29,500

50. $28,900

51. $28,200

52. $27,600

53. $27,200

54. $26,800

55. $26,400

56. $26,000

57. $25,600

58. $25,500

59. $25,400

60. $25,200

61. $25,000

62. $24,900

63. $24,800

64. $24,700

65. $24,500

66. $24,400

67. $24,200

68. $24,000

69. $23,800

70. $23,600