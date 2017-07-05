British Open purse, payout breakdown for Royal Birkdale

Wednesday July 5th, 2017
Getty Images
The winner of the 146th Open Championship will bring home dollars, not pounds, for lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale later this month.
On Wednesday the R&A released the payout breakdown for golf's third major of the season, scheduled for July 20-23 in Southport, England, and its total purse of $10.25 million.
Earlier this year, Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, told BBC Sport that the pound's decreased value post-Brexit would have a "serious impact" when considering the currency of the Open's purse.
"We are operating in an increasingly global marketplace and have made the decision to award the prize fund in U.S. dollars in recognition of the fact that it is the most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf," Slumbers said in a statement Wednesday.
This year's British Open winner will receive $1.845 million, and the runner-up will get $1.067 million.
Brooks Koepka received $2.16 million for winning the U.S. Open last month, and Sergio Garcia won $1.98 million at the Masters. Last year's Open champion, Henrik Stenson, received about $1.53 million (converting from 1.175 million pounds).
The payout for the top 70 (professionals) is below.
1. $1,845,000
2. $1,067,000
3. $684,000
4. $532,000
5. $428,000
6. $371,000
7. $318,000
8. $268,000
9. $235,000
10. $213,000
11. $193,000
12. $172,000
13. $161,000
14. $151,000
15. $141,000
16. $129,500
17. $123,000
18. $117,000
19. $112,000
20. $107,000
21. $102,000
22. $97,000
23. $92,000
24. $87,000
25. $84,000
26. $80,000
27. $77,000
28. $74,000
29. $71,000
30. $68,000
31. $65,500
32. $62,000
33. $60,000
34. $58,000
35. $56,000
36. $53,500
37. $51,000
38. $49,000
39. $47,000
40. $45,500
41. $43,500
42. $41,500
43. $39,500
44. $37,500
45. $35,500
46. $33,500
47. $32,000
48. $30,800
49. $29,500
50. $28,900
51. $28,200
52. $27,600
53. $27,200
54. $26,800
55. $26,400
56. $26,000
57. $25,600
58. $25,500
59. $25,400
60. $25,200
61. $25,000
62. $24,900
63. $24,800
64. $24,700
65. $24,500
66. $24,400
67. $24,200
68. $24,000
69. $23,800
70. $23,600