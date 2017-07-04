Tour & News

Tee times: Phil Mickelson returns with new caddie at Greenbrier Classic

Marika Washchyshyn
Tuesday July 4th, 2017
Phil Mickelson, caddie split after 25 years
Phil Mickelson and his caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, announced they are parting ways after 25 years.

There are two returns to look forward to this week at the Greenbrier Classic at the Old White TPC.

The PGA Tour returns to the Greenbrier Resort after last year's tournament was canceled due to devastating flooding in West Virginia. Following extensive renovations, the track is back up and running, promising another year of close competition. Four of the world's top 30 players are in the field this week, including Patrick Reed, Kevin Kisner and Phil Mickelson, who makes his first start since the FedEx St. Jude Classic, less a familiar face on the bag.

Mickelson will tee it up with brother Tim as caddie in his first tournament since skipping the U.S. Open at Erin Hills and his mutual split with longtime looper Jim "Bones" Mackay. He tees off at 1 p.m. Thursday alongside defending 2015 champion Danny Lee and fellow Greenbrier ambassador Bubba Watson.

PGA Tour Champions star John Daly joins the field on a sponsor exemption. He tees off at 7:10 a.m. Thursday.

A full list of tee times can be found below.

 

What: Greenbrier Classic

Where: The Old White TPC at the Greenbrier Resort, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Danny Lee (2015)/p>

Purse: $7.1 million

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee
7:00 AM -- Michael Kim, C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard (12:00 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
7:10 AM -- Ben Crane, Robert Garrigus, John Daly (12:10 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
7:20 AM -- Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Michael Putnam (12:20 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
7:30 AM -- D.A. Points, Troy Merritt, Ben Martin (12:30 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
7:40 AM -- Vaughn Taylor, J.B. Holmes, Vijay Singh (12:40 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
7:50 AM -- Greg Chalmers, Keegan Bradley, Luke Donald (12:50 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
8:00 AM -- Davis Love III, Robert Streb, K.J. Choi (1:00 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
8:10 AM -- Graham DeLaet, Andres Gonzales, J.T. Poston (1:10 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
8:20 AM -- Jason Bohn, Chris Stroud, Tyron Van Aswegen (1:20 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
8:30 AM -- Scott Stallings, Y.E. Yang, Tag Ridings (1:30 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
8:40 AM -- Ryan Armour, Julian Etulain, Kevin Shields (1:40 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
8:50 AM -- Brad Fritsch, Bryson DeChambeau, Davis Love IV (1:50 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
9:00 AM -- Steven Alker, S.J. Park, Clayton Portz (2:00 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)
12:00 PM -- Boo Weekley, Ricky Barnes, Luke List (7:00 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)
12:10 PM -- Patrick Rodgers, Kelly Kraft, Xander Schauffele (7:10 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)
12:20 PM -- Cameron Tringale, Sung Kang, Cameron Percy (7:20 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)
12:30 PM -- Tony Finau, Hunter Mahan, Webb Simpson (7:30 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)
12:40 PM -- Peter Malnati, J.J. Henry, Sean O'Hair (7:40 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)
12:50 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes (7:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)
1:00 PM -- Bubba Watson, Danny Lee, Phil Mickelson (8:00 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)
1:10 PM -- Scott Brown, Charlie Beljan, Rory Sabbatini (8:10 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)
1:20 PM -- Camilo Villegas, Geoff Ogilvy, Bill Lunde (8:20 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)
1:30 PM -- Johnson Wagner, Morgan Hoffmann, Dominic Bozzelli (8:30 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)
1:40 PM -- Nicholas Lindheim, Brett Drewitt, Ryan Zylstra (8:40 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)
1:50 PM -- Sam Saunders, Sebastian Munoz, Christian Brand (8:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)
2:00 PM -- Miguel Angel Carballo (9:00 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

No. 10 Tee
7:00 AM -- Ken Duke, Carl Pettersson, Derek Fathauer (12:00 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
7:10 AM -- David Hearn, Chad Collins, Steve Wheatcroft (12:10 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
7:20 AM -- Greg Owen, Roberto Castro, Shane Bertsch (12:20 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
7:30 AM -- David Lingmerth, Matt Every, Brian Gay (12:30 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
7:40 AM -- Steven Bowditch, Alex Cejka, Nick Watney (12:40 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
7:50 AM -- Russell Henley, Hudson Swafford, Bill Haas (12:50 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
8:00 AM -- Jonas Blixt, Patrick Reed, Charles Howell III (1:00 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
8:10 AM -- Kevin Streelman, Matt Jones, Ollie Schniederjans (1:10 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
8:20 AM -- Bryce Molder, Jason Kokrak, Ryan Blaum (1:20 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
8:30 AM -- Angel Cabrera, Seung-Yul Noh, Andrew Loupe (1:30 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
8:40 AM -- Jonathan Randolph, Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen (1:40 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
8:50 AM -- Willy Wilcox, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann (a) (1:50 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
9:00 AM -- Mark Anderson, Rick Lamb, Alan Cooke (a) (2:00 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)
12:00 PM -- Chad Campbell, Jamie Lovemark, J.J. Spaun (7:00 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)
12:10 PM -- Kyle Reifers, Harold Varner III, Trey Mullinax (7:10 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)
12:20 PM -- Ted Potter Jr., Shawn Stefani, Grayson Murray (7:20 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)
12:30 PM -- Jimmy Walker, Jim Herman, Smylie Kaufman (7:30 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)
12:40 PM -- Billy Hurley III, Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor (7:40 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)
12:50 PM -- James Hahn, Gary Woodland, Stewart Cink (7:50 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)
1:00 PM -- John Huh, Spencer Levin, Martin Flores (8:00 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)
1:10 PM -- Stuart Appleby, Brendon de Jonge, Patton Kizzire (8:10 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)
1:20 PM -- Tim Wilkinson, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Blayne Barber (8:20 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)
1:30 PM -- Harris English, Whee Kim, Brett Stegmaier (8:30 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)
1:40 PM -- Bobby Gates, Ryan Brehm, Curtis Luck (8:40 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)
1:50 PM -- Brandon Hagy, Bobby Wyatt, Braden Thornberry (a) (8:50 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)
2:00 PM -- Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Brian Campbell (9:00 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

Finau continues to grow his game, and one of the best places to see that is from his performance last week at the Quicken Loans National. Finau shot 75 on Friday at TPC Potomac, a five-over round that allowed him to sneak through the cut on the number. He bounced back on the weekend, going 69-68 to work into a tie for 29th place. Making his second trip to the Old White TPC, Finau will look to build on the form that brought him to a tie for 13th in 2015, just three shots out of that year's playoff finish.
In 2016, Bradley missed 11 cuts in 26 events, with just six top-25 finishes. In 2015, those numbers were four and nine, respectively. In 2017, with a full year of practice under his belt, Bradley is up to five top-10 finishes, including two straight heading into this week's Greenbrier Classic. In his last four trips to the Greenbrier, Bradley has placed in the top-25 just once, but that was a solid fourth-place, capped by a Sunday 66. There's still plenty of room for Bradley to return to his old form, but he's running hot right now, and should continue that trend this week.
The comeback tour continues for Stewart Cink. The U.S. Open notwithstanding, the 44-year-old Tour veteran is enjoying quite a bit of success in 2017. With top-10 outings at the Dean & Deluca Invitational and the FedEx St. Jude Classic, Cink is playing the best he has all year. Whether it's the personal progress he's enjoyed as his wife, Lisa, has recovered from cancer treatments at the start of the year, or simply a professional renaissance of sorts, Cink is on track for his best year since 2009.
The runner-up at this year's Waste Management Phoenix Open, Simpson heads into this week's Greenbrier Classic coming off top-ten finishes in two of his last four starts. He'll find himself at home this week at the Old White TPC, where he's four-for-six with a trio of top-tens on his resume. Ranked third in scrambling and fourth in sand-save percentage, Simpson is building his success off avoiding the big numbers. That's a skill that will continue to reward him at the Greenbrier.
6. Phil Mickelson
Lee couldn't be peaking at a better time, and he'll ride that momentum into TPC Old White. In 2015, of course, Lee broke through for his first PGA Tour championship right here in White Sulphur Springs. This is a match made in heaven, if there ever was one. Despite his mixed results this year, Lee still ranks 28th on Tour in birdie average, anchored almost entirely by his putting prowess. He's 24th on Tour in strokes gained – putting, and eighth in total putting. That will carry him a long way this week in his return to the Old White.
Haas will look to build on an already solid record at the Old White TPC this week. He did miss the cut in 2015, but even then he shot 66 in the opening round. In his four previous trips to the Greenbrier, Haas had a pair of top-ten efforts, including a loss in a three-way playoff in 2011. As usual, Haas is building his success on excellent ball-striking. Ranked just 101st in driving accuracy this season, he maintains a nearly 70 percent greens-in-regulation rate, good for ninth on Tour.
Kevin Kisner is enjoying a career season in 2017. That's not to discount what he did in 2015 (three runner-ups, ten top-25 outings), or 2016, when he got his first Tour win at the RSM Classic. In just 18 starts, Kisner has already matched his overall success from those two years, and has surpassed his place on the money list as well. With a solid game across the board – Kisner is ranked no worse than 41st in any of the Tour's strokes gained measurements – look for more of the same from one of the game's best this week.
Lingmerth's fifth-place finish at TPC Potomac was his best showing of the year so far. More importantly, it was a continuation of his solid form over the last two-plus months on Tour. Now with six top-25 finishes (and a tie for 26th) in his last eight starts, it’s hard to imagine Lingmerth falling too far off this pace next week. Lingmerth has been one of the best players at the Old White TPC in recent years. He finished in the top-10 in both 2013 and 2015, and went for a respectable 16th place in 2014. No matter which way you take it, there are positive vibes everywhere for Lingmerth.
After a few rocky months, Patrick Reed is finally starting to play like one of the world's best again. A Sunday 67 at the Quicken Loans National moved Reed into a tie for 17th place. That was Reed's seventh top-25 in his last eight starts. As one of the strongest players in the field, there's no reason why Reed couldn't win this week. Reed hasn't been exceptionally strong at the Greenbrier; in fact, he has yet to crack the top 25 at the Old White. However, his best finish, in 2014, came following a streak of four missed cuts in his last six events.
