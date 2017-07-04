Phil Mickelson and his caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, announced they are parting ways after 25 years.

There are two returns to look forward to this week at the Greenbrier Classic at the Old White TPC.

The PGA Tour returns to the Greenbrier Resort after last year's tournament was canceled due to devastating flooding in West Virginia. Following extensive renovations, the track is back up and running, promising another year of close competition. Four of the world's top 30 players are in the field this week, including Patrick Reed, Kevin Kisner and Phil Mickelson, who makes his first start since the FedEx St. Jude Classic, less a familiar face on the bag.

Mickelson will tee it up with brother Tim as caddie in his first tournament since skipping the U.S. Open at Erin Hills and his mutual split with longtime looper Jim "Bones" Mackay. He tees off at 1 p.m. Thursday alongside defending 2015 champion Danny Lee and fellow Greenbrier ambassador Bubba Watson.

Getty Images

PGA Tour Champions star John Daly joins the field on a sponsor exemption. He tees off at 7:10 a.m. Thursday.

A full list of tee times can be found below.

What: Greenbrier Classic

Where: The Old White TPC at the Greenbrier Resort, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Danny Lee (2015)/p>

Purse: $7.1 million

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:00 AM -- Michael Kim, C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard (12:00 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:10 AM -- Ben Crane, Robert Garrigus, John Daly (12:10 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:20 AM -- Tommy Gainey, Zac Blair, Michael Putnam (12:20 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:30 AM -- D.A. Points, Troy Merritt, Ben Martin (12:30 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:40 AM -- Vaughn Taylor, J.B. Holmes, Vijay Singh (12:40 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

7:50 AM -- Greg Chalmers, Keegan Bradley, Luke Donald (12:50 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:00 AM -- Davis Love III, Robert Streb, K.J. Choi (1:00 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:10 AM -- Graham DeLaet, Andres Gonzales, J.T. Poston (1:10 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:20 AM -- Jason Bohn, Chris Stroud, Tyron Van Aswegen (1:20 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:30 AM -- Scott Stallings, Y.E. Yang, Tag Ridings (1:30 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:40 AM -- Ryan Armour, Julian Etulain, Kevin Shields (1:40 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

8:50 AM -- Brad Fritsch, Bryson DeChambeau, Davis Love IV (1:50 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

9:00 AM -- Steven Alker, S.J. Park, Clayton Portz (2:00 p.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:00 PM -- Boo Weekley, Ricky Barnes, Luke List (7:00 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:10 PM -- Patrick Rodgers, Kelly Kraft, Xander Schauffele (7:10 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:20 PM -- Cameron Tringale, Sung Kang, Cameron Percy (7:20 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:30 PM -- Tony Finau, Hunter Mahan, Webb Simpson (7:30 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:40 PM -- Peter Malnati, J.J. Henry, Sean O'Hair (7:40 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

12:50 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes (7:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:00 PM -- Bubba Watson, Danny Lee, Phil Mickelson (8:00 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:10 PM -- Scott Brown, Charlie Beljan, Rory Sabbatini (8:10 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:20 PM -- Camilo Villegas, Geoff Ogilvy, Bill Lunde (8:20 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:30 PM -- Johnson Wagner, Morgan Hoffmann, Dominic Bozzelli (8:30 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:40 PM -- Nicholas Lindheim, Brett Drewitt, Ryan Zylstra (8:40 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

1:50 PM -- Sam Saunders, Sebastian Munoz, Christian Brand (8:50 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

2:00 PM -- Miguel Angel Carballo (9:00 a.m. Friday, 10th tee)

No. 10 Tee

7:00 AM -- Ken Duke, Carl Pettersson, Derek Fathauer (12:00 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:10 AM -- David Hearn, Chad Collins, Steve Wheatcroft (12:10 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:20 AM -- Greg Owen, Roberto Castro, Shane Bertsch (12:20 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:30 AM -- David Lingmerth, Matt Every, Brian Gay (12:30 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:40 AM -- Steven Bowditch, Alex Cejka, Nick Watney (12:40 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

7:50 AM -- Russell Henley, Hudson Swafford, Bill Haas (12:50 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:00 AM -- Jonas Blixt, Patrick Reed, Charles Howell III (1:00 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:10 AM -- Kevin Streelman, Matt Jones, Ollie Schniederjans (1:10 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:20 AM -- Bryce Molder, Jason Kokrak, Ryan Blaum (1:20 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:30 AM -- Angel Cabrera, Seung-Yul Noh, Andrew Loupe (1:30 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:40 AM -- Jonathan Randolph, Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen (1:40 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

8:50 AM -- Willy Wilcox, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann (a) (1:50 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

9:00 AM -- Mark Anderson, Rick Lamb, Alan Cooke (a) (2:00 p.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12:00 PM -- Chad Campbell, Jamie Lovemark, J.J. Spaun (7:00 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12:10 PM -- Kyle Reifers, Harold Varner III, Trey Mullinax (7:10 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12:20 PM -- Ted Potter Jr., Shawn Stefani, Grayson Murray (7:20 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12:30 PM -- Jimmy Walker, Jim Herman, Smylie Kaufman (7:30 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12:40 PM -- Billy Hurley III, Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor (7:40 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

12:50 PM -- James Hahn, Gary Woodland, Stewart Cink (7:50 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

1:00 PM -- John Huh, Spencer Levin, Martin Flores (8:00 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

1:10 PM -- Stuart Appleby, Brendon de Jonge, Patton Kizzire (8:10 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

1:20 PM -- Tim Wilkinson, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Blayne Barber (8:20 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

1:30 PM -- Harris English, Whee Kim, Brett Stegmaier (8:30 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

1:40 PM -- Bobby Gates, Ryan Brehm, Curtis Luck (8:40 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

1:50 PM -- Brandon Hagy, Bobby Wyatt, Braden Thornberry (a) (8:50 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)

2:00 PM -- Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Brian Campbell (9:00 a.m. Friday, 1st tee)