Brandel Chamblee calls anchor ban enforcement on Champions Tour 'appalling'

an hour ago
Brandel Chamblee is not happy about the way the anchoring ban is being upheld on the PGA Tour.

In a series of tweets on Saturday night, the Golf Channel analyst criticized the enforcement of the rule, calling it “appalling” and stating that it exhibits “gross disregard for the spirit of the game.”

It all started when a Twitter user commented on one of Chamblee’s tweets dated May 31, in which he posted a picture demonstrating how to use a long putter without anchoring.

The commenter suggested that anchoring issues would be moot if the putter’s length was maxed out at one meter.

Chamblee then replied:

Interestingly, Chamblee claims that he was not in favor of the ban originally, but now takes issue with the rule’s enforcement.

While Twitter commenters speculated that Chamblee was referring to Bernhard Langer, Chamblee did not specifically mention any player by name.

Brandel Chamblee is never afraid to take on the game's hot topics.
