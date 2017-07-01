Perry, Triplett share the lead with a record 11 under at the U.S. Senior Open

Kenny Perry reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open.

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) -- Kenny Perry shot a 6-under 64 on Friday for a share of the U.S. Senior Open lead with Kirk Triplett at a record 11 under through two rounds at Salem Country Club.

Triplett followed his opening 62 with a 67 in the morning, and then Perry came from three strokes back to tie him. Perry missed a 25-footer for birdie on No. 18 just moments before the horn sounded to clear the course because of an approaching storm.

The 36-hole total of 129 was one stroke better than the record set by Michael Allen in 2013 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Doug Garwood (67) was two strokes back at 9 under, and Bernhard Langer (65) and Scott Verplank (66) were 8 under. Langer won the first two majors on the PGA Champions Tour this year.

Eight threesomes failed to finish the second round before play was suspended.