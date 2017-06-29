Topgolf "Swing Suite" coming to Atlanta Hawks' Philips Arena

The first Topgolf Swing Suite opened in the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston.

Now you can take in a live game or concert and work on your golf game, all at the same time.

Topgolf announced that its second "Swing Suite" will be included in the Atlanta Hawks' Philips Arena renovation plans for the 2018-19 season—the company's first permanent fixture in a major sports arena.

So what is a "Swing Suite?" It's a chance to have a Topgolf experience on two simulators in a luxe environment, with lounge-style seating, HD TVs, and food and beverage service. It can be rented by the hour for groups of up to 15 people.

Topgolf already has two existing traditional locations open in Alpharetta and the Midtown area of Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks forward guard Kent Bazemore is already a fan. "Basketball is my first love, but Topgolf has quickly become one of my favorite hobbies," he said. "Having a Topgolf Swing Suite inside the Arena will be incredible for the fans and will add to the already amazing atmosphere at Hawks games."