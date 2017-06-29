Tour & News

Players react to Steph Curry playing in Web.com Tour event

Jenna Febbo
2 hours ago
Two-time MVP Steph Curry will play in the Ellie Mae Classic in August.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Steph Curry accepted a Web.com Tour sponsor exemption to play in the Ellie Mae Classic in August and the reactions from the golf world have been mixed. 

Curry, who his fresh off his second NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, is no stranger to the game. He holds a 2.2 handicap and played in the Safeway Open pro-am in October. 

In a video posted by the Warriors on Twitter, he talks about how golf has always been a passion of his and that it's a "dream come true" to play against, and with, the pros.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to play with the pros in the upcoming Ellie Mae Classic, not only to be able to compete against some of the best golfers in the world, but to also help bring light to the tournament’s charitable footprint of giving back to the Warriors Community Foundation," Curry said. 

Some players from the PGA and Web.com Tour were very welcoming to Curry, while others weren't. Here's how they responded: 

Lee McCoy, who tweeted about his dissappointment in Curry's exemption, shared his reasoning on Twitter later on in the day. 

In a series of tweets, Curry expressed his delight and explained his inclusion in the event. 

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN