Players react to Steph Curry playing in Web.com Tour event

Two-time MVP Steph Curry will play in the Ellie Mae Classic in August.

Steph Curry accepted a Web.com Tour sponsor exemption to play in the Ellie Mae Classic in August and the reactions from the golf world have been mixed.

Curry, who his fresh off his second NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, is no stranger to the game. He holds a 2.2 handicap and played in the Safeway Open pro-am in October.

In a video posted by the Warriors on Twitter, he talks about how golf has always been a passion of his and that it's a "dream come true" to play against, and with, the pros.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to play with the pros in the upcoming Ellie Mae Classic, not only to be able to compete against some of the best golfers in the world, but to also help bring light to the tournament’s charitable footprint of giving back to the Warriors Community Foundation," Curry said.

Some players from the PGA and Web.com Tour were very welcoming to Curry, while others weren't. Here's how they responded:

Happy for @StephenCurry30. A lot of controversy being said but if he's asked, of course he will play! Great for the event and @WebDotComTour https://t.co/8bfmkmJyaT — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 28, 2017

Not sure the last time a @WebDotComTour event has been talked about this much! This is great for @elliemaeclassic and the Bay Area! — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) June 28, 2017

Steph Curry, a 2.2 handicap, is getting a sponsor's exemption into a Web event. So many great players could use that chance. Sad — Lee McCoy (@LeeMcCoyGolf) June 28, 2017

So when is @ALoupe6 gonna get a start in a D league game??!? This is awful all around. Takes a spot from a pro trying to make it. https://t.co/mohOhKNVCg — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) June 28, 2017

Steph Curry given an exemption into a WEB tournament . What a JOKE! — Jason (@jayham63) June 28, 2017

Love this. He's not taking a spot from anyone. The tournament can pick whoever and why not him. I'll play with you pro. — Kent Bulle (@KentBulle) June 29, 2017

Hey @StephenCurry30 cos u got an invite to @WebDotComTour I want one game for @warriors wat u think.. Good luck. — Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) June 29, 2017

Steph curry does not need to play in any web tournaments, he has a job that pays well already. He takes a spot away from one of us joining. — Joseph Bittolo (@jb_golfguy89) June 28, 2017

Some Monday qualifier is gonna get a real treat! https://t.co/emmUeYG2MG — Kyle Thompson (@KyleThompsonPGA) June 28, 2017

All I can say Mr. @StephenCurry30 is you can play our sport a lot better than any of us can play yours — Adam Schenk (@acschenk1) June 29, 2017

Good Luck, Steph. Have fun out there with the boys. https://t.co/k7NtC0DP8z — Hudson Swafford (@Hud_swafford) June 29, 2017

Lee McCoy, who tweeted about his dissappointment in Curry's exemption, shared his reasoning on Twitter later on in the day.

In a series of tweets, Curry expressed his delight and explained his inclusion in the event.

People asking why I’m playing. Unexpected invite & Always a dream 2 play golf w/ the pros. @WebDotComTour has so much talent it’s unreal. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

Supporting great cause & want all of the Bay Area comes out 2 watch these guys go low all week! @GSWfoundation does Great work for the Bay! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017