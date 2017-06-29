Tour & News

Justin Thomas chides Johnny Miller, feels another major 63 is in his future

GOLF WIRE
Thursday June 29th, 2017
Justin Thomas reacts after making a birdie on the 17th green during the third round of the 2017 U.S. Open.
Getty Images

Justin Thomas is brimming with confidence just two weeks removed from his electric third round 63 at Erin Hills. Thomas acknowledge Johnny Miller during his pre-tournament press conference at the Quicken Loans National with a fun joke about Miller's propensity to gloat about the record. "I haven't looked at who did it," Thomas said. "I know Johnny Miller has because he reminds us of that quite a bit," Thomas said.

You'll recall that Miller didn't waste any time discrediting Thomas's record-breaking third round two weeks ago. "Erin Hills isn't exactly Oakmont," he said soon after Thomas had signed his scorecard, and then went on to compare the course to a "PGA Tour event course set up." Which round was better? It's hard to be sure, but Thomas will have a number of opportunities to shoot the number again in the future, and he believes he will.

"I mean, this sounds probably pretty arrogant, but I feel like I'll shoot another 63 in a major at some point in my career," Thomas said. "I don't know if it will ever happen, but I feel like I have the game to do so."

Tour & News
Johnny Miller on Justin Thomas’ historic 63: 'Erin Hills isn't exactly Oakmont'

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN