Justin Thomas is brimming with confidence just two weeks removed from his electric third round 63 at Erin Hills. Thomas acknowledge Johnny Miller during his pre-tournament press conference at the Quicken Loans National with a fun joke about Miller's propensity to gloat about the record. "I haven't looked at who did it," Thomas said. "I know Johnny Miller has because he reminds us of that quite a bit," Thomas said.

You'll recall that Miller didn't waste any time discrediting Thomas's record-breaking third round two weeks ago. "Erin Hills isn't exactly Oakmont," he said soon after Thomas had signed his scorecard, and then went on to compare the course to a "PGA Tour event course set up." Which round was better? It's hard to be sure, but Thomas will have a number of opportunities to shoot the number again in the future, and he believes he will.

"I mean, this sounds probably pretty arrogant, but I feel like I'll shoot another 63 in a major at some point in my career," Thomas said. "I don't know if it will ever happen, but I feel like I have the game to do so."