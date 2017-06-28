Steph Curry to compete against the pros in Bay Area Web.com tour event

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, an avid golfer, will have a chance to show his stuff off on tour, receiving a sponsor invite to the Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic.

A topic once thought of as fantasy fodder for watercooler debate is set to become a reality for Steph Curry.

Curry—who carries a 2 handicap—will compete among the pros in the Web.com tour's Ellie Mae Classic in early August as a sponsor’s exemption, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle. The event, which benefits the Warriors Community Foundation, takes place Aug. 3-6 at TPC Stonebrae, just east of San Francisco.

You may recall Curry was asked about his consideration of a golf career after basketball by David Feherty on Golf Channel in May. Even then, Curry admitted he has thought about it. This will be Curry's first time playing in a professional tournament, though he has competed as an amateur multiple times in pro-ams.

"When I found out I was getting a sponsor exemption, I had a lot of emotions because I love to play golf; it's a passion of mine," Curry said, per the Chronicle. "But to be able to play against the next and best golf professionals will be a huge honor and huge treat."

As the Chronicle pointed out, former 49ers receiver Jerry Rice played in the event three times, performing miserably in comparison to the professionals.