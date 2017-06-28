Tour & News

WATCH: Fowler helps surprise family with father returning from deployment

Jenna Febbo
Wednesday June 28th, 2017
Rickie Fowler with a serviceman and his family at the Quicken Loans National pro-am.
Credit Rickie Fowler with the assist.

Fowler helped surprise a family with their father, who recently returned from deployment, during the pro-am for the Quicken Loans National Wednesday.

In a video posted by Paige Spiranac, Fowler and the serviceman, acting as his caddie, are seen walking off the green. That's when you see the man's son running toward them, and he jumps into his father's arms, followed by his daughter. Cameras were on site to capture the heartwarming reunion.

The Quicken Loans National has a history of honoring troops, which is something Tiger Woods, whose foundation runs the event, has long been passionate about. The tournament has handed out more than 300,0000 complementary tickets to members of the armed forces over the years.

Watch the sweet video below (warning: it’s a tearjerker):

