Jessica Marksbury, Josh Berhow and Marika Washchyshyn discuss whether or not Lexi Thompson deserved the four-stroke penalty awarded to her at the 2017 ANA Inspiration.

Lexi Thompson is taking a vow of silence ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the second major of the year and the first since Thompson's rules infraction and subsequent loss at the ANA Inspiration in April.

According to the Golf Channel, the 22-year-old, who is widely considered the favorite to win the championship at Olympia Fields Country Club, turned down a pre-tournament news conference and also declined a one-on-one interview with the network.

Lisa Cornwell requested an interview with Thompson Tuesday, but was told by Thompson's agent that she was "worn out from numerous requests," likely to speak on her last major's chaotic events.

Thompson lost the ANA Inspiration to new World No. 1 So Yeon Ryu in a playoff, after incurring a four-stroke penalty during her final round. She incorrectly marked a ball on the 17th green during the third round at Mission Hill, and then unknowingly signed for an incorrect score card. She was assessed the penalty on the 12th hole of her final round, and despite being visibly distraught, Thompson fought her way into a playoff. She lost on the first hole.

"I'm so over it," Lexi said of the event. "It's in the past. It's unfortunate what happened, but it's time to move on."

That she has. Thompson won the Kingsmill Championship with a commanding five-stroke win at 20 under par, her bogey-free 65 on Sunday helping her set a tournament record of 268. She's finished tied for second in her last two tournaments, the Manulife LPGA Classic and the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Thompson will seek her second major title at 2:50 p.m. ET Thursday alongside Lydia Ko and Inbee Park.