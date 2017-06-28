TIME requests fake Donald Trump covers be removed from Trump golf clubs

Donald Trump has been a big name in the golf world for a long time, but now that he's the sitting president, his image is emblazoned on magazine covers around the world. But one such cover on display at multiple Trump golf clubs is a fake.

David A. Fahrenthold of the Washington Post reported the news on Tuesday. The fake cover shows a posing Trump with the headlines "The 'Apprentice' is a television smash!" and "Trump is hitting on all fronts... even TV!" The cover purports to be from the March 1, 2009, issue of Time, but as Fahrenthold notes, "There was no March 1, 2009, issue of Time magazine. And there was no issue at all in 2009 that had Trump on the cover."

Kerri Chyka, a spokeswoman for TIME, which is owned by the same parent company as GOLF.com, told the Washington Post, "I can confirm that this is not a real TIME cover." The magazine has requested that the Trump Organization remove the fake cover from its properties.

According to the Post's investigation, the portrait hangs in 17 different Trump clubs, including Trump Doral in Miami where it is displayed in two different places.

You can learn more about this odd story from the Washington Post's video below.