Tee times: Fowler, Thomas, Reed highlight field for Quicken Loans National

Billy Hurley III on Quicken Loans win: 'There was a peace about me that week'

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed highlight the field for this week's Quicken Loans National, an event Billy Hurley III won last year at 17 under par.

Fowler is grouped with Marc Leishman and Adam Hadwin and tees off at 8:21 a.m. ET for his opening round Thursday. Reed is with Billy Horschel and Bill Haas at 1:10 p.m. Thursday, and Thomas is with Kevin Chappell and Wesley Bryan at 1:21 p.m.

One figure who won't be there is Tiger Woods. The event, run by his foundation, confirmed earlier this week that Woods won't be in attendance. He announced last week that he's receiving treatment to manage his medications for dealing with back pain and a sleep disorder.

Rickie Fowler tees it up at the Quicken Loans National this week. Fred Vuich/SI

What: Quicken Loans National

Where: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Purse: $7.1 million ($1.278 winner's share)

Defending champion: Billy Hurley III (17 under)

TV SCHEDULE (EDT)

Thursday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

ROUND 1 TEE TIMES (EDT)

1st tee

7:15 a.m. – Jason Gore, Spencer Levin, Patton Kizzire (12:15 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

7:26 a.m. – Boo Weekley, Ollie Schniederjans, Trey Mullinax (12:26 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

7:37 a.m. – John Huh, Tim Wilkinson, Brett Stegmaier (12:37 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

7:48 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk (12:48 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

7:59 a.m. – Brendan Steele, Aaron Baddeley, Vaughn Taylor (12:59 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:10 a.m. – J.J. Henry, Alex Cejka, Brian Gay (1:10 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:21 a.m. – Cody Gribble, Jim Herman, Troy Merritt (1:21 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:32 a.m. – Johnson Wagner, Sung Kang, Zac Blair (1:32 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:43 a.m. – Chris Stroud, Patrick Rodgers, Luke List (1:43 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:54 a.m. – Sam Saunders, Julian Etulain, Curtis Luck (1:54 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:15 p.m. – Geoff Pgilvy, David Hearn, Xander Schauffele (7:15 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:26 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Scott Stallings, Andrew Loupe (7:26 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:37 p.m. – Seung-Yul Noh, Graham DeLaet, Dominic Bozzelli (7:37 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:48 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Rod Pampling, Fabian Gomez (7:48 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:59 p.m. – J.B. Holmes, Keegan Bradley, K.J. Choi (7:59 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:10 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed, Bill Haas (8:10 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:21 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Wesley Bryan, Justin Thomas (8:21 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:32 p.m. – Ben Crane, Jason Bohn, Byeong Hun An (8:32 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:43 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Arjun Atwal, Greg Owen (8:43 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:54 p.m. – Brandon Hagy, Seamus Power, Wyndham Clark (8:54 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

10th tee

7:15 a.m. – Morgan Hoffmann, Derek Fathauer, J.J. Spaun (12:15 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

7:26 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Martin Flores, Kevin Tway (12:26 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

7:37 a.m. – Ricky Barnes, Whee Kim, Kelly Kraft (12:37 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

7:48 a.m. – D.A. Points, Peter Malnati, Smylie Kaufman (12:48 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

7:59 a.m. – Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Nick Watney (12:59 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:10 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker, Billy Hurley III (1:10 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:21 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Adam Hadwin, Rickie Fowler (1:21 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:32 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Blaum (1:32 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:43 a.m. – Martin Laird, Shawn Stefani, Cameron Percy (1:43 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:54 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Ryan Ruffels, Sam Hersfeld (1:54 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:15 p.m. – Bryce Molder, Robert Garrigus, Grayson Murray (7:15 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:26 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Harold Varner III, Michael Kim (7:26 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:37 p.m. – Matt Jones, Blayne Barber, Tyrone Van Aswegen (7:37 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:48 p.m. – Greg Chalmers, Danny Lee, Charles Howell III (7:48 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:59 p.m. – Matt Every, Nick Taylor, Ben Martin (7:59 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:10 p.m. – Hudson Swafford, David Lingmerth, Robert Streb (8:10 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:21 p.m. – James Hahn, Harris English, Kevin Na (8:21 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:32 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Daniel Summerhays, Roberto Castro (8:32 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:43 p.m. – Michael Thompson, Kyle Reifers, C.T. Pan (8:43 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:54 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Jonathan Randolph, Gavin Kyle Green (8:54 a.m., 1st tee Friday)