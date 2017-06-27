Justin Thomas on how he called Spieth's clutch bunker shot

Jordan Spieth celebrates with caddie Michael Greller after chipping in for birdie from a bunker on the 18th green to win the Travelers Championship.

POTOMAC, Md. – Moments before Jordan Spieth won the Travelers Championship in dramatic fashion Sunday, his pal Justin Thomas made a bold call on Twitter:

Wouldn't be surprised if @JordanSpieth just holed this bunker shot — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2017

The prediction garnered almost as much fanfare as the shot itself:

So why did Thomas, who has been battling Spieth since their days as collegiate rivals, have a premonition?

"He'd done it enough times I wasn't surprised," Thomas said Tuesday at the Quicken Loans Invitational. "It was a simple enough bunker shot. He's pulled that kind of shot off plenty of times."

Like the time he and Spieth squared off at the 2012 NCAA championship, in a pressure-packed singles match at famed Riviera Country Club in L.A.

"He holed out a 4-iron from the 15th fairway that day," Thomas recalled. "Just ridiculous."

"He's got the name 'golden child' for a reason."

J.T. deserves a nickname, too. Nostrathomas?