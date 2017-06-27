Justin Thomas on how he called Spieth's clutch bunker shot

Tuesday June 27th, 2017
POTOMAC, Md. – Moments before Jordan Spieth won the Travelers Championship in dramatic fashion Sunday, his pal Justin Thomas made a bold call on Twitter:
Wouldn't be surprised if @JordanSpieth just holed this bunker shot— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2017
The prediction garnered almost as much fanfare as the shot itself:
Well done @JordanSpieth.— MikeTirico (@miketirico) June 25, 2017
First class @DanielBerger59.
Great call @JustinThomas34.
Cant wait until @TheOpen @GolfChannel @NBCSports
Justin Thomas called game. pic.twitter.com/alkn6UT86z— ESPN (@espn) June 25, 2017
So why did Thomas, who has been battling Spieth since their days as collegiate rivals, have a premonition?
"He'd done it enough times I wasn't surprised," Thomas said Tuesday at the Quicken Loans Invitational. "It was a simple enough bunker shot. He's pulled that kind of shot off plenty of times."
Like the time he and Spieth squared off at the 2012 NCAA championship, in a pressure-packed singles match at famed Riviera Country Club in L.A.
"He holed out a 4-iron from the 15th fairway that day," Thomas recalled. "Just ridiculous."
"He's got the name 'golden child' for a reason."
J.T. deserves a nickname, too. Nostrathomas?