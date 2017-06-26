Phil Mickelson: 'Bones is going to get a number of top players coming after him'

Who will Phil Mickelson's longtime caddie land with next? Lefty says Jim "Bones" Mackay will have plenty of options.

Interviewed on Golf Channel's Morning Drive Monday, Mickelson spoke about his relationship with Bones and what's ahead for both of them. The duo mutually announced their split on Tuesday of last week.

"We have these moments over the 25 years that we just cherish, and yet we just kind of could tell that it was time; that we just needed a little bit of change of environment, to do something different," Mickelson said. "Bones is going to get a number of top players coming after him cause he's such a great caddie, and he's a lot more than just a great caddie on the golf course, he's somebody you want in your corner."

Phil Mickelson will have his brother Tim on the bag for the rest of the season. Mickleson and Bones announced their split last week. Robert Beck/SI

Mickelson said they wanted to have the U.S. Open at Erin Hills be their last event together, which would have marked 25 years since they joined forces, but those plans changed with Mickelson decided to attend his daughter's high school graduation.

Mickelson will have his brother, Tim, caddie for him the remainder of the season.

"This is an opportunity for me to spend time with one of my favorite people in the world, my brother Tim," Mickelson said. "There's nobody I like or love or respect more than Tim, and for us to have this time together the rest of the year is something I will cherish too."