Tiger Woods won't appear at the Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods looks on after the final round at last year's Quicken Loans National at Congressional Country Club.

It's no surprise, but a statement released on Sunday from the Tiger Woods Foundation confirmed that Woods will not attend this week's tournament.

Woods is receiving inpatient treatment for his problems with pain medications originally prescribed for the chronic back problems that have plagued him over the years. His current stint in treatment was precipitated by his Memorial Day arrest for DUI.

The Quicken Loans National, this year at TPC Potomac, benefits Woods's foundation's college access programs. “Tiger will stay in touch with the tournament and receive regular updates during the week,” said Rick Singer, CEO of the foundation.