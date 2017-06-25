WATCH: Spieth holed a bunker shot to win the Travelers and his celebration was nuts

Jordan Spieth holed out from the bunker to beat Daniel Berger in a playoff and win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth picked up his 10th career PGA Tour victory a lot like he won his first.

The 23-year-old holed a 20-yard bunker shot on the first playoff hole of the Travelers Championship Sunday to take down Daniel Berger. Spieth, who was in the same bunker when he played the 18th hole minutes earlier, knocked this one in for birdie, then threw his club in elation and celebrated with caddie Michael Greller. The win was official after Berger missed his long birdie try.

Spieth also holed out from the sand on the 72nd hole of the John Deere Classic in 2013. That got him into a playoff, which led to his first professional victory.

Check out the epic shot, and celebration, below.