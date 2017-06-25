Vandals return to Golf Club of Houston, cause major damage to greens

In May of 2016 the Golf Club of Houston, host of the Shell Houston Open, took to Twitter to ask for help finding vandals who had driven four wheelers on their putting surfaces, causing major damage.

Well, those four-wheeling vandals have returned. But this time, the club got a better look at the reckless outlaws, and are again asking for help identifying the people responsible for the damage.

As a reminder, it is NEVER okay to drive on a green — even if you own the golf course and you are the president of the United States.

Please see the images below and help bring these sick vandals to justice!