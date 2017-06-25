Justin Thomas called Jordan Spieth's winning hole-out from the bunker

Jordan Spieth holed out from the bunker to beat Daniel Berger in a playoff and win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

Not only can Justin Thomas shoot 63. He can predict the future.

That's exactly what happened on Sunday evening when Spieth was competing against Daniel Berger in a playoff at the Travelers Championship.

Playing the first sudden death hole, Spieth's approach found the greenside bunker and Berger was just off the green on the fringe. Spieth was the first to play.

Wouldn't be surprised if @JordanSpieth just holed this bunker shot — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2017

Well, you know what happened next.

Good call, Justin.