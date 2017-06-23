Scott Piercy has a round with Jessica Marksbury, where he discusses living in Vegas, his favorite cars, and why he felt he needed a change.

We're downing protein-and-fruit smoothies this morning. You're a very fit guy. Is this a big part of your nutrition plan?

It is. A smoothie gets my day going and makes me feel good that I've had something good for me.

You live in Las Vegas, where you also grew up. What's your drink of choice when you're out on the town?

I like tequila—Patron XO, Casamigos—or red wine.

What's the secret to planning the ultimate Vegas vacation?

There's obviously the casinos, the shows. If you don't like to gamble, you can go see a great show. If you don't like to see shows, you can go shopping at some of the best malls in the world.

Is it important not to stay too long?

It's a three-day, two-night maximum. [After] a two-nighter, you can start to see the wear and tear on people. When I'm getting on a plane, I can tell who's been there a little too long.

You've won three Tour events, and you had a strong 2016: You tied for second at the U.S. Open, and you won almost $3 million in official money, your best year yet. How have you done it?

I made a change with my team. Got a new caddie. Got a new coach. I brought a stats guy on the team. And [knowing] how I function best on the course has really helped me, along with the coaching and all the physical stuff I have to do with the club. I was a 55 percent make-the-cut guy. Now I'm at 98 percent.

How does your stats man most help you?

[My guy] can say, "This course, this course, and this course are really good for you. And these three courses aren't so good for you." But I might like to play one of those [courses] that isn't [good for me]. So let's figure out the best way to do it. He's helped me think [my way] around courses.

You have an interesting hobby—you restore old cars. What do you enjoy about it?

I think all guys are car guys. My first car was a 1960 Ford Falcon that my dad and I put together, and I learned how cars work. As I've gotten older, I've started to buy. It's fun to see them transform. I get to pick and choose colors, types of rims, engines, stuff like that. It's just a lot of fun for me.

What car are you working on these days?

I've got a 1966 Lincoln Continental, suicide doors [a door that hinges at its rear, rather than its front], convertible. That one will be hard to let go.

You're 38. You and your wife, Sara, have been together since just after high school. What's the secret to a lasting relationship?

Marriage is compromise. You pick your battles. One thing she does that I hate: She never screws the lid back on a water bottle. So I pick it up, and it spills. [Laughs] So I never pick it up by the cap. I'm sure there are a lot of stupid things I do that she just lets go. It's about meeting in the middle.