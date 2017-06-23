A sample of the work Seth Damsgard does, and wants to do, for all kinds of courses.

Caddies and players at this week's Web.com tour stop are leaning on the work of a 10-year-old.

That's because the yardage books at Panther Creek Country Club, the Illinois site of the Lincoln Land Charity Championship, were created by Seth Damsgard, according to Ryan Mahan of the State Journal-Register.

Seth lives in a suburb of Minneapolis and has taken to the game from a numbers-based approach, channeling his analytic and artistic energy into creating yardage books.

"I can't believe that Seth could compile such an exact and unique book for the players and their caddies. It's quite incredible," Leo Zappa, president of the club, told Mahan.

Last year Damsgard started a Kickstarter campaign to fund his course-mapping endeavors, which raised nearly $1,000. After touring the Panther Creek with his father this week, Seth has his eyes set on an Arnold Palmer and Annika Sorenstam design near his home, Royal Golf Club in Elmo, Minn.