Tiger texted Jason Day at U.S. Open because he 'saw something' in Day's game

Tiger Woods announced on Monday that he is currently receiving professional help to manage his medications.

Tiger Woods has kept a low profile since his DUI arrest on May 29, but he's still keeping his eye on the golf world.

Woods was in contact with World No. 4 Jason Day during the U.S. Open last week. Day, a fellow Nike athlete and friend of Woods, shot a seven-over 79 in the first round.

"He texted me after I shot 79 and said, 'Hey, before you work on something call me because I saw something,'" Jason Day told Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard Wednesday at the Travelers. "I was like, 'Yeah, you saw 79 shots.' I didn't call him because I was so angry."

Day shot 75 in the second round and missed the cut.

Woods tweeted on Monday that he is "currently receiving professional help" to manage his medications for back pain and a sleep disorder.

"When you see guys go through things like this you want to make sure they are in the right spot," Day said of Woods. "And I'm hoping for a speedy recovery."