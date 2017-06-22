Rory McIlroy made a long-time fan's wish come true on Wednesday. In a clip posted by the PGA Tour on Twitter, the elderly fan Noreen is seen waiting to meet McIlroy to fulfill her wish. The experience was made possible by the Wish of a Lifetime organization, which works to make the dreams of senior citizens a reality.

Noreen eagerly greets McIlroy and the two share a small conversation about his recent marriage before he gifts her with an autographed Travelers Championship tournament flag. They pose for a few photos and he thanks her for her support as she excitedly tells him, "I watch you on the television!"

You can watch the heartwarming video below: