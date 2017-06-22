Police bust drug house in America's largest golf community

The individuals who were arrested are also apparently suspects in recently reported golf cart thefts in The Villages community.

Residents of The Villages, the self-proclaimed "friendliest hometown" retirement community in Central Florida, were apparently not being very good neighbors.

According to a story posted on ABC's WFTV9's website, five individuals were arrested after undercover deputies had purchased drugs at a residence in the Villages on three separate occasions. After obtaining a search warrant, authorities discovered that the inhabitants were also in possession of numerous golf cart parts, from windshields to seat cushions and tires. Officers are wary the group may have been operating a golf cart chop shop, which offered a convenient explanation for recent reports of golf cart theft in the area, though none of the parts have thus far been connected to stolen property.

The Villages, which incorporates a population of more than 150,000 people, is one of the biggest golf communities in the world. As Joe Passov pointed out, it is expansive enough to have its own hospital, newspaper, and radio/TV stations.

The homeowner was not among those arrested, as he was apparently unaware of any wrongdoing. His niece, Kathleen Unrath, was allegedly the figure behind the illegal activities taking place at the residence.