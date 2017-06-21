Rory McIlroy: 'At least I can't be criticized for [weight lifting] this year'

With big names like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day missing the cut, can blame be placed on the toughness of Erin Hills or the state of those players' games?

Rory McIlroy told reporters that he hasn't lifted weights all year--and that he hopes criticism of his gym routine can finally be put to bed.

"Honestly, I haven't lifted a weight all year, and it's tough for me to come out and sort of say I don't. But I literally have -- the most I've lifted in the gym is 15 pounds this year because of my injury," McIlroy said at a press conference ahead of the Travelers Championship. "I'm nowhere near as strong as I used to be. I'm not. But I don't need to be. I feel like physically if I'm stable and I'm strong in the right areas, I'm okay...So at least I can't be criticized for that this year."

McIlroy injured his rib in January and was also forced to take a hiatus from playing golf while it healed.

Back in 2016, the Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee had a few words about McIlroy's dedication to lifting, comparing him unfavorably to Tiger Woods. "What he [Woods] did towards the middle and end of his career is an example to be wary of. That’s just my opinion. And it does give me a little concern when I see the extensive weightlifting that Rory is doing in the gym," Chamblee said at the time. McIlroy responded with a series of tweets and Instagram posts, and continued to pump iron.